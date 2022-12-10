SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $23,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $178.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $227.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

