SVB Wealth LLC Has $156.26 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,243,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,980 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $156,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 60,152,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,378,000 after buying an additional 827,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448,815 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,987 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,373,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,091,000 after buying an additional 778,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,347,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,248,000 after buying an additional 1,256,815 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $39.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

