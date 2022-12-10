SVB Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,582 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.63% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $24,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $33.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $39.67.

