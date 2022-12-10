SVB Wealth LLC Buys 377,878 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,309,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,878 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 6.6% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 12.10% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $431,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3,477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.23 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.01 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.22 and its 200-day moving average is $100.14.

