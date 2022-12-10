Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 532.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.56.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SYK opened at $244.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.11 and its 200-day moving average is $215.20. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

