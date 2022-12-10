Stratis Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.53 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00002764 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $68.26 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,266.82 or 0.07380653 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001819 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00035959 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00077891 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00056641 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000378 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001324 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009937 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025516 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001500 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 143,878,473 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
