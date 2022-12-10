Stellar (XLM) Trading 2.7% Lower This Week

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $2.21 billion and approximately $37.32 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stellar has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001980 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009573 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $949.48 or 0.05542766 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.37 or 0.00503548 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Stellar
Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,531 coins and its circulating supply is 25,745,882,383 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org.
Stellar Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
