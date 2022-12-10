Sourceless Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $168.01 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $168.01 million and approximately $6.97 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010849 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035914 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00046017 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005738 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020943 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00239311 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003687 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00800049 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $144.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

