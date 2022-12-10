SONDORS Prices IPO at $8.00-$10.00 Per Share (SODR)

SONDORS (SODR) expects to raise $22 million in an IPO on Tuesday, December 13th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 2,500,000 shares at $8.00-$10.00 per share.

In the last year, SONDORS generated $18 million in revenue and had a net loss of $6.3 million. SONDORS has a market cap of $146 million.

Lake Street Capital served as the underwriter for the IPO and Joseph Gunnar & Co. was co-manager.

SONDORS provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a California-based design-focused electric mobility company manufacturing and delivering premium electric bicycles and an electric motorcycle. (Incorporated in Delaware) We design our products with both our consumers and manufacturing processes in mind in order to offer high quality products at competitive price points. We have played a critical role in creating the e-bike category by developing, manufacturing and selling one of the first e-bikes at scale both domestically and internationally and have delivered over 51,000 units in 72 countries since 2015. SONDORS e-bikes are well known for providing riders with a premier e-biking experience by combining visually appealing design with industry-leading performance. From our inception, we have been committed to making e-bikes more accessible to riders through our compelling retail pricing, as demonstrated by our Smart Step entry level e-bike, which is currently offered through Costco Wholesale Corp. and features a folding frame design and our proprietary battery technology. Additional e-bike models are sold direct-to-consumer, enabling the end customer to customize its e-bike across our portfolio of products, ranging from our full-suspension, mid-drive mountain bikes, to our MadMods offerings, which feature wide tires and customizable style kits. The MetaCycle, our e-motorcycle offering, represents our newest product category. The MetaCycle has the weight and agility of a motorized scooter, the styling of a motorcycle, the ease of learning and use of an e-bike and the price point of a motorized scooter. The MetaCycle features a design that is unique in the e-motorcycle market and which we believe will set the standard for a new intermediary category between e-bike and e-motorcycle design going forward, with an uncomplicated, elegant style and a superior riding experience. The lightweight, weld-free aluminum frame of the MetaCycle delivers a rider experience that is a step up from riding an e-bike without the intimidation and training required of a higher-powered traditional motorcycle. Its narrow stance and low center of gravity offers easy handling without the complication of the manual transmission that is typically installed on traditional gas combustion motorcycles. We believe the MetaCycle’s ease of operation, combined with its advanced styling features and all electric nature, will expand the potential addressable market for riders who have never considered motorcycle ownership previously. The MetaCycle’s price point is significantly more affordable than other leading e-motorcycle models such as Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire ONE and Energica’s Eva Ribelle, without sacrificing premium quality and functional style. We currently have pre-orders for approximately 11,000 units of the MetaCycle. We intend to leverage our premier position within the e-mobility vertical to bring future products to market. We are currently designing an electric all terrain vehicle (ATV), an electric dirt bike, a larger version of the MetaCycle, MetaCycle-stylized e-bikes and other e-mobility products. These planned product offerings are in the design and prototyping phase at our California-based engineering facility and are being designed with a focus on our core tenets of industry leading style, exceptional performance and affordability. We believe this practical design approach, which utilizes universal product parts across varying models, is critical to expanding the addressable market for our products as we promote consistent experiences across our entire suite of product offerings while offering consumers attractively priced, premium EVs. **Note: SONDORS reported $18.03 million in revenue and a net loss of $6.33 million for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2022. (Note: SONDORS filed its S-1 on Oct. 11, 2022.) “.

SONDORS was founded in 2013 and has 17 employees. The company is located at 23823 Malibu Road, Suite 50 #129 Malibu, CA 90265 and can be reached via phone at (323) 372-3000 or on the web at http://www.sondors.com/.

