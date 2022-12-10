Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $108.53 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 10th. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $108.53 million and $8.00 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,670,018,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,670,004,991 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

