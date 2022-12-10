SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Up 36.1% This Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 36.1% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $65.22 million and $37.15 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,577,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,138,767,561 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,577,438.8871071 with 1,135,672,822.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05217949 USD and is up 21.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $12,809,299.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

