Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 30.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 5.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

SWIR stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

