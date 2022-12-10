Serum (SRM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $28.89 Million

Serum (SRM) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. During the last week, Serum has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001347 BTC on major exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $28.89 million and $17.26 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Serum Profile

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

