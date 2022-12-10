Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.78

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and traded as low as $7.60. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 1,894 shares traded.

Scully Royalty Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.33.

Scully Royalty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Scully Royalty by 52.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Scully Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Scully Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Scully Royalty by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 45,776 shares during the period. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. increased its holdings in Scully Royalty by 6.2% during the third quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 3,416,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 39.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

