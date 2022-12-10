Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.78

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and traded as low as $7.60. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 1,894 shares traded.
Scully Royalty Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.33.
Scully Royalty Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scully Royalty
Scully Royalty Company Profile
Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
