Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.78

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and traded as low as $7.60. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 1,894 shares changing hands.
Scully Royalty Stock Up 1.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16.
Scully Royalty Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Scully Royalty
Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scully Royalty (SRL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.