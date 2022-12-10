Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.78

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and traded as low as $7.60. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 1,894 shares changing hands.

Scully Royalty Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16.

Scully Royalty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Scully Royalty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Scully Royalty by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 3,416,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Scully Royalty by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45,776 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Scully Royalty in the second quarter worth about $1,352,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Scully Royalty in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Scully Royalty by 52.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

