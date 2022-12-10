Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.78

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2022

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRLGet Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and traded as low as $7.60. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 1,894 shares changing hands.

Scully Royalty Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16.

Scully Royalty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Scully Royalty by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 3,416,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Scully Royalty by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45,776 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Scully Royalty in the second quarter worth about $1,352,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Scully Royalty in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Scully Royalty by 52.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

About Scully Royalty

(Get Rating)

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.