SCS Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SCS Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 786,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,315 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.6% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $19,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

