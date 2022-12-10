SCS Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

SCS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,093,725 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspireon Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 352,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Broadmark Realty Capital Cuts Dividend

Shares of BRMK opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $510.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.34%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.