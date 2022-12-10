San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.83

San Leon Energy plc (LON:SLE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.83 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 34.47 ($0.42). San Leon Energy shares last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 150,017 shares.

San Leon Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 18.99 and a current ratio of 20.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 38.80. The stock has a market cap of £167.82 million and a PE ratio of 932.50.

San Leon Energy Company Profile

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

