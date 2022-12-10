Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.75

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.75 and traded as low as $24.30. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 1,182 shares changing hands.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%.

