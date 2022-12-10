Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Purchases 23,600 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $199,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,795,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,969,499.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Friday, December 2nd, Jay Farner acquired 24,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $199,680.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jay Farner acquired 25,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $199,617.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Jay Farner bought 26,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Jay Farner bought 25,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,689.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Jay Farner bought 26,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,732.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Jay Farner bought 23,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,364.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Jay Farner bought 30,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $197,640.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Jay Farner bought 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Jay Farner bought 31,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $199,712.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Jay Farner bought 29,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,335.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

NYSE RKT opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 9,665.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,983,000. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.