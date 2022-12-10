RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $4.41 Million in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 323,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of Primis Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRST. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Primis Financial by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Primis Financial during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Primis Financial stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $297.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $16.15.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Primis Financial news, EVP Marie Taylor Leibson bought 4,000 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,604.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Primis Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Primis Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

