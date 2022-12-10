RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,423 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of PacWest Bancorp worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Insider Transactions at PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,320,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.