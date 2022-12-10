RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $523.00 million-$529.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $544.97 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.97-$1.98 EPS.

Shares of RNG traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,563. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $198.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on RingCentral to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.87.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,052 shares of company stock worth $586,905 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,739,000 after buying an additional 420,567 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in RingCentral by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,510,000 after purchasing an additional 175,762 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,500,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in RingCentral by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in RingCentral by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 527,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,566,000 after purchasing an additional 62,334 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

