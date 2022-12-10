Revain (REV) Trading Up 27.6% Over Last 7 Days

Revain (REV) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Revain has a total market capitalization of $58.92 million and approximately $596,096.85 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Revain has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $956.03 or 0.05573474 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00505368 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,182.18 or 0.30207340 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

REV is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.