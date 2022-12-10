Revain (REV) Trading Up 27.6% Over Last 7 Days

Revain (REV) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Revain has a total market capitalization of $58.92 million and approximately $596,096.85 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Revain has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002004 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $956.03 or 0.05573474 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00505368 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,182.18 or 0.30207340 BTC.
Revain Token Profile
REV is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Revain
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
