Ravencoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.44 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $264.75 million and $5.44 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002037 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $951.22 or 0.05542064 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00506543 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.74 or 0.30277583 BTC.
About Ravencoin
Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 11,975,576,936 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ravencoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
