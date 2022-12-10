Ravencoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.44 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $264.75 million and $5.44 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 11,975,576,936 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

