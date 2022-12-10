Rain Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares comprises approximately 0.6% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rain Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 8.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 27.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

SPDN stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.