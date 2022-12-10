Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.20 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.20 or 0.00012800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $229.47 million and $33.22 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,266.82 or 0.07380653 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00035959 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00077891 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00056641 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001324 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025516 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,445,908 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.