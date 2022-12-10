Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.21

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.21 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,470,563 shares.
Providence Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £34.84 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Providence Resources
Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its principal project is the Barryroe project located in the North Celtic Sea Basin. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
