Prom One Day Volume Hits $1.98 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $84.81 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.65 or 0.00027059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010738 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035882 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00049139 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005814 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020895 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00240164 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.57085205 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2,030,186.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

