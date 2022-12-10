Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $781.50 million-$786.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.53 million. Progyny also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.02-$0.03 EPS.

Progyny Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. 1,122,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.55. Progyny has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $53.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. TheStreet upgraded Progyny from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Progyny

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 19,602 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $788,784.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,077,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 19,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $788,784.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,077,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 56,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $2,288,861.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,382.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,843,309. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

