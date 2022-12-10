Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $781.50 million-$786.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.53 million. Progyny also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.02-$0.03 EPS.
NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. 1,122,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.55. Progyny has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $53.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. TheStreet upgraded Progyny from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
