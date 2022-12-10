Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $781.50 million-$786.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.53 million. Progyny also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.02-$0.03 EPS.

Progyny Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. 1,122,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.55. Progyny has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $53.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. TheStreet upgraded Progyny from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 19,602 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $788,784.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,077,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 19,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $788,784.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,077,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 56,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $2,288,861.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,382.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,843,309. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

