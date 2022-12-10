Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.51

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $1.24. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 1,980 shares changing hands.
Pressure BioSciences Stock Up 5.6 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.
About Pressure BioSciences
Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.
