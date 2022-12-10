Presearch (PRE) Hits Market Cap of $15.13 Million

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch token can currently be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. Presearch has a market capitalization of $15.13 million and $61,478.94 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $951.22 or 0.05542064 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00506543 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.74 or 0.30277583 BTC.

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch launched on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

