Polymesh Tops One Day Volume of $2.95 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last week, Polymesh has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000973 BTC on major exchanges. Polymesh has a total market cap of $87.10 million and $2.95 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 522,161,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 522,161,894.521625 with 403,259,917 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.16603034 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $9,361,081.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

