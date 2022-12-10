Polymath (POLY) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last week, Polymath has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $195.67 million and $2.36 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00445764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021864 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002314 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018528 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.20793395 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $1,409,894.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.