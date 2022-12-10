Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.43

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.43 and traded as low as C$14.51. Polaris Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$14.65, with a volume of 19,464 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PIF shares. National Bankshares set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$307.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.32.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

Polaris Renewable Energy ( TSE:PIF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$18.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

