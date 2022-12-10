PlayDapp Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $61.49 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $61.49 million and $4.83 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001185 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

