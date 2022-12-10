PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Raised by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.7% of Utah Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $41,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after buying an additional 1,991,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,558,000 after buying an additional 490,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after buying an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,869,000 after buying an additional 902,261 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PEP opened at $183.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.62. The company has a market cap of $252.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

