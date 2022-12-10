Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP cut its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Pacira BioSciences comprises approximately 5.9% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $10,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,863,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $45.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 111.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

