P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One P2P Solutions foundation token can currently be purchased for about $41.21 or 0.00239924 BTC on major exchanges. P2P Solutions foundation has a total market cap of $180.17 billion and $1.38 million worth of P2P Solutions foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, P2P Solutions foundation has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

P2P Solutions foundation Profile

P2P Solutions foundation’s genesis date was April 26th, 2019. P2P Solutions foundation’s official Twitter account is @p2psf?t=gk6f7hraei4edv_pfmvrdw&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for P2P Solutions foundation is https://reddit.com/r/p2psf. The official website for P2P Solutions foundation is www.p2psf.org.

P2P Solutions foundation Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as P2P Solutions foundation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire P2P Solutions foundation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy P2P Solutions foundation using one of the exchanges listed above.

