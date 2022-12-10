Oxen Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001051 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $11.01 million and $150,112.83 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,154.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.41 or 0.00445426 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021875 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.43 or 0.00876953 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00111740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.55 or 0.00638641 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00255113 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,046,028 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.