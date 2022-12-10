Orchid Price Hits $0.0834 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000485 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $57.57 million and $1.58 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010749 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035866 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00049069 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005722 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020911 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00239835 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003684 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

