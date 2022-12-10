OpenBlox (OBX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $75.30 Million

OpenBlox (OBX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and approximately $92,653.68 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OpenBlox has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox launched on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

