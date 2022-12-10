Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,016 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 299.4% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $21.62.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.