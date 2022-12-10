Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth $59,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth $467,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 27.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth $105,000. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 204.55%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

