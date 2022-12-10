Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.06. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $68.08.

