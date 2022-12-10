Nicolas Sokolow Sells 2,458 Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $58,942.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,638.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CDRE opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.67 million and a PE ratio of 290.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cadre by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Cadre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

CDRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cadre from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cadre to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

