Nervos Network Reaches Market Cap of $84.30 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $84.30 million and $1.45 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,164.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000565 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00446342 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021869 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002287 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00870082 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00111613 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.05 or 0.00641186 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005831 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00251578 BTC.
About Nervos Network
CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Nervos Network
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars.
