Neblio Reaches One Day Volume of $2.56 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00010437 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $35.34 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,693,955 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

