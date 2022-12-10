NEAR Protocol Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00009999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $33.32 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 835,717,609 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 835,717,609 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.69494168 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 204 active market(s) with $45,865,666.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

