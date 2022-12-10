Nblh Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,018.76 (NBLH)

Nblh (NBLH) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Nblh has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Nblh token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Nblh has a market cap of $3.69 million and $1,018.76 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nblh Profile

Nblh was first traded on July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nblh is nblhdao.io. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nblh is medium.com/@nblhdoa.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00041002 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,392.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using U.S. dollars.

